Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

