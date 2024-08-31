Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.03 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

