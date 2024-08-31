Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $41.87 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,866,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after buying an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $333,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $614.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

