Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after acquiring an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after buying an additional 182,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

