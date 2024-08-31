Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.34 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

