Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after buying an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

LHX stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

