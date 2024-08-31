Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

