Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after buying an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,623,000 after buying an additional 177,593 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

