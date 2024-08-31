Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

