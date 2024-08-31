Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,027,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,624,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after buying an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

