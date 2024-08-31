Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,872 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

