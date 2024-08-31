Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.80 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.70). 248,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 724,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.69).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.47 million, a P/E ratio of -404.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.05.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in commercial scale battery energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

