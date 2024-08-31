HC Wainwright Boosts Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $221.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

