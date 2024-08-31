HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.