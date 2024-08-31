Head-To-Head Analysis: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $446.55 million 0.48 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -9.91 Neuronetics $72.07 million 0.37 -$30.19 million ($0.96) -0.92

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Accuray has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accuray and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54% Neuronetics -45.06% -109.00% -31.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 278.44%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 428.44%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

