Head to Head Comparison: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) and AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and AFC Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $1.03 billion 4.88 $47.79 million $0.98 213.55 AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53

Madison Square Garden Sports has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Ajax. AFC Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 2.59% -7.23% 1.77% AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and AFC Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and AFC Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 0 1 0 3.00 AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $235.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats AFC Ajax on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

