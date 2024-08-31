Head-To-Head Contrast: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78% Fulgent Genetics -57.72% -2.92% -2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aclarion and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 616.33%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 31.84 -$4.91 million N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $290.71 million 2.32 -$167.82 million ($5.57) -4.05

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.