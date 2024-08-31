Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,989,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 2,985,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.1 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 3,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

