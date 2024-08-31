Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.47). Approximately 2,480,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,201,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.53).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,890.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32.

In other Helios Towers news, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.52), for a total value of £21,620,000 ($28,511,143.35). Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

