Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

