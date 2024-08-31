Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

