Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 682 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,781,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.