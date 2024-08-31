Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.36 ($0.64), with a volume of 7967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19. The company has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Site Services

In other news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,659.90). 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

