Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.36 ($0.64), with a volume of 7967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19. The company has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,659.90). 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

