Heritage Family Offices LLP Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,489,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,989,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,676,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,711,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $519,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,752.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,704,489. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

