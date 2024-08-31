Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys Shares of 2,774 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

