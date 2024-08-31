Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

