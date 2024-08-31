Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hess to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:HES opened at $138.06 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after acquiring an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 76.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 663,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hess by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,220,000 after acquiring an additional 567,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

