Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.06. 1,916,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

