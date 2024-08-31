HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $240,007.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.22 or 1.00022597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007987 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048332 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $215,838.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.