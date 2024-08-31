HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,301,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,756. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

