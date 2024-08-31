Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.75. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £883.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2,147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

