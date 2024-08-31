Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

