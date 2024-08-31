Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $7.38 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00012482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $113.53 million and $6.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,380,294 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

