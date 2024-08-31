Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $904,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,337,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 198,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

