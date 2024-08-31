HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

HP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

