Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

