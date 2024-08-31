I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44, reports.

I-Mab Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.13 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. abrdn plc owned 0.20% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

