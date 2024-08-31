i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Up 3%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05). 105,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 144,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of -172.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.

About i-nexus Global

(Get Free Report)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-nexus Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-nexus Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.