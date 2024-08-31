iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

