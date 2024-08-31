iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,642 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.