iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,809 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

