iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $8.98 on Friday, hitting $600.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

