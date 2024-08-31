iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $41.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

NFLX stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,264,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

