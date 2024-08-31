iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after buying an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,452,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,745,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $78.19 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

