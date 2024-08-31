iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5,124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,110 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 738,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $717,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.