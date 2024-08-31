iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $789,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

