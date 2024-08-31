iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $843,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,487,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

