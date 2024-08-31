iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

