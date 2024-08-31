iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

APA Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. APA Co. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APA



APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

