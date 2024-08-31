iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $333.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

